Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 147.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,680 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $24,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Copart by 177.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Copart by 163.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Copart Stock Performance

Copart Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $68.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $70.93.

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.