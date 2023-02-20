Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 147.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,680 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $24,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Copart by 177.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Copart by 163.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Copart Stock Performance
Copart Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Copart (CPRT)
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
- Michael Burry, David Tepper Find Value in Chinese Tech Companies
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.