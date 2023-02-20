Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 584,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,179 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $23,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:USB opened at $48.60 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.96. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

