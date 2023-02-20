Aviva PLC Has $18.56 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $107.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 59.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.36.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

