Aviva PLC Has $20.88 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607,697 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,667 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.12% of Citizens Financial Group worth $20,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CFG stock opened at $43.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $53.83.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.