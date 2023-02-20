Aviva PLC Has $21.17 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $21,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,389,000 after purchasing an additional 178,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after buying an additional 1,657,265 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,339,000 after buying an additional 66,108 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,958,000 after buying an additional 262,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE RSG opened at $131.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.27 and a 200-day moving average of $134.58.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.



