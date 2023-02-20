Aviva PLC Has $21.65 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,983 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 32,217 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $21,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

NYSE:PXD opened at $208.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $200.09 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

