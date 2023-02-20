Aviva PLC Has $23.35 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 948,537 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,336 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Halliburton worth $23,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Halliburton by 16.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after buying an additional 2,408,261 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,331 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HAL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,583.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,185. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Stories

