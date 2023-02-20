Aviva PLC Lowers Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,041 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,070 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $20,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,608,000 after buying an additional 12,991,149 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575,940 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869,452 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484,743 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 726.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,770,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CM opened at $46.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $65.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.