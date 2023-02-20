Aviva PLC Purchases 198,095 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Aviva PLC increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,095 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $19,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Williams Companies by 51.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $746,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Williams Companies by 195.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 99,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $31.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

