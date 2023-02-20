Aviva PLC Purchases 44,854 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,854 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $22,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $788,126.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $788,126.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,293 shares of company stock valued at $22,201,397. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $194.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $202.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.78 and a 200 day moving average of $169.13. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.