Aviva PLC Raises Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,564 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Hologic worth $18,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 59.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.0% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $82.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $86.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

