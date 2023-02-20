Aviva PLC Sells 10,147 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,147 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of W.W. Grainger worth $24,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 89,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,738,000 after purchasing an additional 37,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,894,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $677.35 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $685.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $591.24 and its 200 day moving average is $569.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Atlantic Securities cut W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $666.75.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.