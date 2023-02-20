Aviva PLC Sells 129,219 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 129,219 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $22,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,240,000 after acquiring an additional 933,068 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,838,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 457.6% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 646,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after acquiring an additional 530,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 2.8 %

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

OXY opened at $60.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $77.13.

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.