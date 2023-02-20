Aviva PLC Sells 22,553 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,553 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $20,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,821,000 after acquiring an additional 550,853 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,822,000 after buying an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,118,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,709,000 after buying an additional 82,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,825,000 after buying an additional 65,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,230,000 after buying an additional 328,235 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.55.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED opened at $93.25 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.93.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

