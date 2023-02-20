Aviva PLC Sells 31,645 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,645 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4,183.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 21.1% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,074,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $175.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.57 and a 200 day moving average of $152.77. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $176.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

