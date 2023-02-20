Aviva PLC Sells 3,584 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Extra Space Storage worth $20,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $158.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $222.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also

