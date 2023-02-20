Aviva PLC Sells 38,904 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,904 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.8% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $134,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,027 shares of company stock valued at $29,119,102 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.72. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

