Aviva PLC Sells 5,455 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $20,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,030,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after acquiring an additional 799,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,700,000 after acquiring an additional 797,915 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,162,000 after acquiring an additional 434,131 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,850,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,578,000 after acquiring an additional 410,126 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,556,000 after acquiring an additional 331,490 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.2 %

ADM opened at $81.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $88.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

