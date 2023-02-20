Aviva PLC Sells 77,683 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,683 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

EMR opened at $85.44 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.15.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

