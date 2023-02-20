Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,913 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $21,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,648,000 after purchasing an additional 852,420 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,787,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,359,000 after buying an additional 328,490 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,293,000 after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,079,000 after acquiring an additional 46,933 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,244,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,459,000 after acquiring an additional 178,951 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,354 shares of company stock worth $7,880,217. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on ARE. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.63.

NYSE:ARE opened at $161.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.75 and a 200 day moving average of $151.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

