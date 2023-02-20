Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.14.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.95. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

