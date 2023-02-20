Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.14.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.95. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $82.00.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
