AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 million-$21.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.36 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXTI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.58.

AXT stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $212.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AXT during the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AXT by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 96,314 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 362.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 72,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

