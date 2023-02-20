AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 million-$21.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.36 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXTI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.58.
AXT Stock Performance
AXT stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $212.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AXT
AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AXT (AXTI)
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
- Michael Burry, David Tepper Find Value in Chinese Tech Companies
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.