AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 million-$21.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.36 million.
AXT Trading Down 17.3 %
AXTI stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.06. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AXTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.58.
AXT Company Profile
AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
