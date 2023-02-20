AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 million-$21.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.36 million.

AXT Trading Down 17.3 %

AXTI stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.06. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 317.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AXT by 542.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the third quarter worth $93,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

