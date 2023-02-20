AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $41.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.73. AZZ has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.80 million. AZZ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 176.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AZZ will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. AZZ’s payout ratio is -64.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 241,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of AZZ by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 621,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 57,113 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AZZ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,595,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,227,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AZZ

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.