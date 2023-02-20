Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$76.00 at CSFB

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$88.63 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cormark lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$82.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE:BNS opened at C$72.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$63.19 and a 1-year high of C$94.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$69.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.99 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.62%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

