Barclays Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Barclays set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CBK. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €11.60 ($12.47) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.54) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.22) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($16.13) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday.

Commerzbank Price Performance

ETR:CBK opened at €11.38 ($12.24) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.20. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €5.17 ($5.56) and a fifty-two week high of €9.51 ($10.23).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

