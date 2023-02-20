Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Price Performance

B stock opened at $43.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.39. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 173.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 256.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.