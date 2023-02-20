Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

BLCO opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

