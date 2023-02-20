Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler set a $10.50 price target on Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut Benefitfocus to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.
Benefitfocus Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BNFT stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.04 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80.
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.
