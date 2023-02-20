Bitcoin SV (BSV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $61.16 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $43.76 or 0.00176185 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $843.06 million and $61.16 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,840.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.18 or 0.00584522 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00051897 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000819 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.
