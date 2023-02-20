B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Insider Oliver Tant Purchases 5,000 Shares

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) insider Oliver Tant acquired 5,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 486 ($5.90) per share, with a total value of £24,300 ($29,497.45).

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 486.60 ($5.91) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 441.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 391.51. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 12 month low of GBX 289 ($3.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 617.60 ($7.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,247.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a GBX 20 ($0.24) dividend. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,564.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 ($4.79) to GBX 415 ($5.04) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.77) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 414 ($5.03) to GBX 555 ($6.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.07) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 495.63 ($6.02).

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.