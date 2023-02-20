B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Insider Oliver Tant Purchases 5,000 Shares

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) insider Oliver Tant acquired 5,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 486 ($5.90) per share, with a total value of £24,300 ($29,497.45).
B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance
Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 486.60 ($5.91) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 441.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 391.51. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 12 month low of GBX 289 ($3.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 617.60 ($7.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,247.69 and a beta of 1.11.
B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a GBX 20 ($0.24) dividend. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,564.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.
