BMO Capital Markets Lowers Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$32.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a focus stock rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.64.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$24.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The company has a market cap of C$47.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.39. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.19 and a 52 week high of C$31.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.19.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

About Cenovus Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

