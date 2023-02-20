BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. BrightSpire Capital has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $946.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRSP. Jonestrading started coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

Further Reading

