Brokerages Set Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Price Target at C$47.45

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLX shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cormark upped their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$57.50 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boralex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Boralex from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLX opened at C$37.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$31.63 and a 12-month high of C$51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 112.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.47.

Boralex Announces Dividend

Boralex Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Boralex’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

(Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.