Brokerages Set Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target at $18.14

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Wolfe Research cut Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Freshworks from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Freshworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel purchased 91,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $1,375,757.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,081,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,127,555.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel purchased 91,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $1,375,757.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,081,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,127,555.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $4,601,106.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,283,341 shares of company stock valued at $18,904,547 and have sold 619,858 shares valued at $9,887,547. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Freshworks Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,846,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 72.3% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866,700 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $52,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

FRSH opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.74. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.