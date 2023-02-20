Brokerages Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target at $29.00

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America raised JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

JFrog Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 0.47. JFrog has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $28.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,301,542 shares in the company, valued at $176,332,239.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,301,542 shares in the company, valued at $176,332,239.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 302,576 shares of company stock worth $7,003,304. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in JFrog in the second quarter worth about $50,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JFrog by 245.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,898 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in JFrog by 877.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,060,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 952,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 455.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 103.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,403,000 after buying an additional 828,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Stories

