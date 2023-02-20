Brokerages Set LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Target Price at $118.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in LCI Industries by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $116.89 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $139.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.46.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.98). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.