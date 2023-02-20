Brokerages Set PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Price Target at $11.40

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

AGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $6.49 on Friday. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $245.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,505,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

