Brokerages Set Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target at $25.00

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

SQSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 7,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $177,316.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,189.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Squarespace Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $23.22 on Friday. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $30.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72.

About Squarespace

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Further Reading

