Brokerages Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) PT at C$11.46

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.46.

WDO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of WDO opened at C$6.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.19. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$6.00 and a 12-month high of C$16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$904.79 million and a PE ratio of 70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In other news, Director Charles Main sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,000.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

