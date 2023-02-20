Brokerages Set Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Target Price at $72.40

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZRSEF. Barclays upped their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 35 to CHF 48 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Zur Rose Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zur Rose Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Zur Rose Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 70 to CHF 30 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

Zur Rose Group Price Performance

Zur Rose Group stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63. Zur Rose Group has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $185.00.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy and the wholesale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.