Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,735 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $19,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 280.6% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 26,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares during the period. Dalal Street LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,373,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 57,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 121,921 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 545,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

BAM opened at $35.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

