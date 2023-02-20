Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 5,218 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after buying an additional 51,950 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 629,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,554,000 after purchasing an additional 40,893 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,190,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after purchasing an additional 283,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $36.41 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.11.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.