Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$195.00 at CIBC

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CTC.A has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$182.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$164.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$203.75.

Canadian Tire Stock Up 0.9 %

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$174.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$154.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$154.58. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$139.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

