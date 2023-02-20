Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$196.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$181.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$182.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$203.75.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$174.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$154.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$154.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$139.24 and a 12-month high of C$195.00.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.