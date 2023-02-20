Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Receives $60.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLNXF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLNXF opened at $41.30 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

