CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.48-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.44.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.80%.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

