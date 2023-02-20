Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$4.80 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cormark decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered Chorus Aviation from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.44.

TSE:CHR opened at C$3.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.06. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$2.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$690.37 million, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

