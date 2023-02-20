Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.80 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Chorus Aviation from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.44.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$3.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.06. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$2.24 and a 52 week high of C$4.54. The company has a market cap of C$690.37 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.