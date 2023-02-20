CIBC Trims MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Target Price to C$73.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$71.14.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$65.16 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$45.20 and a 52-week high of C$73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

